Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $3,537,328.40 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 2,771,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

