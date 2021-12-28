NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 263.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 10.1% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $72,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 688.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,995 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $309.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.36, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

