Nwam LLC Invests $278,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of CCL opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

