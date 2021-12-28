Nwam LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

