Nwam LLC Purchases New Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $246.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.93 and a 200-day moving average of $320.40. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $1,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total value of $3,540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,473,195 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

