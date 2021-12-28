Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBW opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90.

