Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 1,094 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,612,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,184,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,284,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,406,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

