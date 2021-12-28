Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

