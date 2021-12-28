Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 42.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,750,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,995,000 after purchasing an additional 801,396 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,996,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

