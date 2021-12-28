Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 313 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

IYJ opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.40.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

