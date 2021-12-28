OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

