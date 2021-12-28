Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OCGN stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $4.79. 261,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,928,653. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 911,759 shares of company stock worth $9,645,732. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

