Oddz Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $797,944.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Oddz has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $797,944.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.64 or 0.07913294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,123.19 or 0.99733757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

