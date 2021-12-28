OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
