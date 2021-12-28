OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.37. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFG. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.