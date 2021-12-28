Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $57,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

