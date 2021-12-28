OLD Republic International Corp Buys 51,000 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $53,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSM opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

