OLD Republic International Corp Has $34.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $438.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $335.37 and a 1-year high of $438.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

