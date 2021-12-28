Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Omnicom Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $370,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 256,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 159,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.