ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Lifted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

