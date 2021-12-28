OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.52. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 45,766 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $935.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after buying an additional 4,453,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,981,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,029 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.