OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $943.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The firm had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.