OptimizeRx Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for OptimizeRx in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 452.50 and a beta of 0.58. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $1,270,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,531 shares of company stock worth $11,127,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

