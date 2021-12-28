Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.68

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 8436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 102.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $495,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

