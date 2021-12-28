Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells $1,837,030.58 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

