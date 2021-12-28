Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $346.43 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $346.43 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00045544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

