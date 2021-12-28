Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.98. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

