Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.70. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLA shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 32.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

