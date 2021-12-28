Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on January 14th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

