Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $115,863.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,947.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.48 or 0.07974263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00306854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00924015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00073532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00440018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00256044 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,495,220 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

