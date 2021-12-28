Pallapay Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $400,586.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $400,586.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.04 or 0.07903638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00075879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.34 or 1.00302231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00051715 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 489,840,686 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

