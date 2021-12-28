Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1536 per share on Saturday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Palmetto Real Estate Trust’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Palmetto Real Estate Trust stock remained flat at $$6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

