Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Lowered by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -328.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

Papa John's International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

