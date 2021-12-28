PARSIQ Market Cap Hits $62.34 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $62.34 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.00391200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $592.81 or 0.01242750 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.