PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.74. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

