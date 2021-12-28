PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,747 over the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in PC Connection by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

