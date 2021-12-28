Pendle Hits One Day Volume of $509,864.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Pendle has a total market cap of $22.31 million and approximately $509,864.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,453,644 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

