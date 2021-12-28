PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,916. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.