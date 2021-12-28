Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$9.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$2.87 and a 1-year high of C$11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.43.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$41,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$929,734.90. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,507 shares in the company, valued at C$3,735,095.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,850 shares of company stock worth $201,813 and have sold 113,030 shares worth $1,143,564.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.