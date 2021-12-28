PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $54,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Autohome by 9.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Autohome by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after buying an additional 330,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHM. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

