PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 611,709 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 404.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,275,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,988,000 after buying an additional 503,181 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

