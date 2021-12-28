PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 113.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $723.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $724.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $638.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

