Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

PHAR stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 5,208.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

