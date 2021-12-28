Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

PLLIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Pirelli & C. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

