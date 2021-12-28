Pivot Token (PVT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $126,429.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $403,575.12 and approximately $126,429.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00211888 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

