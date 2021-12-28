Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of PLZ.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.54 and a 1-year high of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$476.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.