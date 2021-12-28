PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 124.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in PLBY Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

