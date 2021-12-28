Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “
AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
About Polymetal International
Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.
Read More: Price-Sales Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polymetal International (AUCOY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.