Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

