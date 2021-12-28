Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Post Holdings have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been lately gaining from recovery in the Foodservice segment. Apart from this, benefits from strategic acquisitions as well as sturdy performance in BellRing Brands and Weetabix units have been acting as upsides for the company. We note that strong performance across all segments and contribution from buyouts like Almark Foods and Peter Pan nut butter brand among others, boosted the company’s top line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. However, earnings declined year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter. The company is facing labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply chain disruptions. These headwinds are putting pressure on supply chain in all segments, which is resulting in higher manufacturing costs.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.43.

Post stock opened at $107.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73. Post has a 12-month low of $91.79 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Post by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Post by 8.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

