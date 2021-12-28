PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.27

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 18495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

