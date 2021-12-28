Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of PVG opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

